Former Mets ace Matt Harvey 'drawing interest' as he attempts MLB return

Matt Harvey with Angels on mound 2019

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey is "drawing interest" as he attempts to return to MLB for the 2022 season, reports Jon Heyman, who adds that he expects Harvey to sign somewhere.

In February, Harvey discussed his prior drug use, including cocaine, while testifying at the trial of Eric Kay, who was found guilty of supplying drugs that led to the July 2019 death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Harvey said during his testimony that he was a partier, telling the prosecution when asked that cocaine was his drug of choice when partying and that he continued to use the drug after signing with the Angels for the 2019 season and arriving in California.



In addition to his use of cocaine and oxycodone, Harvey said he got Percocet pills at the beginning of the 2019 season, and that he shared some with Skaggs after Skaggs had asked him if he had Percocet or oxycodone.

Because of what he revealed during his testimony at the Kay trial, Harvey could face a suspension from MLB.

But he is pressing forward with his effort to return, and recently posted a video of himself on Instagram hitting 95 mph while throwing to hitters.

Harvey's career was derailed during the 2016 season when he started dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome that resulted in surgery. After beginning his career posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his first three seasons with the Mets from 2012 to 2015 (he missed the 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery), Harvey has posted a 5.92 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over the last six seasons.

Before joining the Angels, Harvey played for the Mets from 2012 to 2018, when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds mid-season. After spending the 2019 season with the Angels, Harvey pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2020 and Baltimore Orioles in 2021.

Harvey will turn 33 on March 27.