Former Mets ace Matt Harvey makes Orioles' Opening Day roster

Matt Harvey about to fire a pitch with Orioles close crop

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey, whose promising career was derailed by Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in 2016, has made the Baltimore Orioles' Opening Day roster.

Harvey struggled badly in just 11.2 innings last season with the Kansas City Royals (allowing 15 runs on 27 hits) after having a 7.09 ERA in 59.2 innings for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

Now, Harvey will look to resurrect his career with the Orioles after signing a minor league deal in February.

Harvey's Mets tenure ended in May of 2018 when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

While Harvey found moderate success in Cincinnati, leading the Angels to give him a one-year deal for $11 million before the 2019 season, he has been unable to find his form since undergoing Thoracic Outlet surgery during the 2016 season.

From his debut with the Mets in 2012 through the end of the 2015 World Series, Harvey -- who missed the 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery -- was one of the best pitchers in baseball.

He had a 2.53 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 449 strikeouts in 427 innings for the Mets from 2012 to 2015, starting the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field.

Harvey tossed 189.1 regular season innings in 2015 in his first season back from Tommy John surgery and then threw another 26.2 innings in the postseason, leading to speculation that all the innings contributed to his downfall that started in 2016.

"When you're an athlete and the decision is yours to make, at that age, nobody is not going to take the ball and fight for their teammates," Harvey told the New York Post last June about his decision to keep pitching in 2015.