Former Methuen standout to lead Hillie girls soccer team

Aug. 6—HAVERHILL — Krystyna (Gagne) Callagy has been named the girls varsity soccer coach at Haverhill High School.

She replaces former longtime head coach Fred Tarbox.

Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said Callagy was a four-year starter for the Elms College women's soccer team from 2006-2009. She was inducted into the Elms Hall of Fame in 2015 and at the time held school career records for points, goals, game-winning goals and assists.

Callagy was a three-time First Team All-Conference selection and was named the New England Collegiate Conference Player-of-the-Year in 2008 after leading the team to its first NECC title.

Callagy is familiar with the Merrimack Valley Conference as she was a star on the Methuen High School varsity soccer team for four years and was named a two-time MVC All-Conference selection.

Callagy is currently a teacher for the Peabody Public Schools and lives in Haverhill.

Tarbox — who since 2007 had coached the girls varsity soccer team and taught physical education at the school — was placed on leave March 18 by then Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns, according to School Superintendent Margaret Marotta.

She said because it was a personnel matter, she could not discuss the reason why Tarbox was placed on leave.

However, his leave began several months after a group of Haverhill High alumni organized to demand the school be investigated for a long-existing social culture allowing inappropriate interaction between staff and students.

That demand came as a male teacher at the school resigned during an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior with female students.

Marotta said at the time there are many reasons why a teacher would be placed on paid administrative leave.

"Those circumstances can include any kind of violation in the employee handbook, including an array of things that fall under the category of conduct unbecoming of a teacher, as a blanket term," she said.

According to Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling, Tarbox continues to serve as a physical education teacher at Haverhill High and is expected to report for duty when the district begins the 2021-2022 school year.

Athletic Director Tom O'Brien said he is seeking a JV soccer coach to replace Casey DiFelice, who served for about five years and resigned over the summer.

Haverhill High's fall sports teams are scheduled to begin practicing Aug. 18-23.

Students interested in participating in sports must return their participation forms by Aug. 13. Forms can be completed online at www.haverhillhillies.com and are also available in the athletic office at the high school.