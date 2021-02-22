Former Met Yoenis Cespedes wants to play in 2021, will hold showcase for teams: report

Yoenis Cespedes NYDN

After opting out eight games into the 2020 shortened campaign, former Met Yoenis Cespedes wants to return to the game.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Cespedes will be hosting a showcase for interested teams on March 2 in Fort Pierce, Fl.

The 35-year-old missed over a year and a half before his long-awaited return to the Mets last season, and of course the lone run of the ball game was a solo homer off his bat.

Seven games later, though, Cespedes abandoned the Mets in Atlanta after an 0-for-4 night on Aug. 1. The Mets claimed "COVID-19 related reasons" made the opt out happen, but SNY's Andy Martino later reported during the season that Cespedes was unhappy with the way the Mets were deploying him as well as concerns over his contract incentives.

Martino added that Cespedes told friends he was not happy serving as the team's designated hitter, wanting to play left field more.

Either way, Cespedes will be searching for his next opportunity in the league on a team that may be able to use his powerful bat -- as long as he can stay healthy.

Injury riddled during his time with the Mets, Cespedes slashed .279/.344/.539 with 76 homers and 205 RBI over his five seasons with the blue and orange.