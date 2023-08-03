Former Met Max Scherzer struggles early, bounces back in Rangers debut

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks off the field after he pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In his first start since getting traded by the Mets to the Texas Rangers, Max Scherzer struggled out of the gates.

Facing the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, the right-hander allowed three earned runs in the first inning. Back-to-back singles started things off before two walks forced in a run.

With the bases still loaded, Scherzer got a strikeout but then allowed a two-run single to Gavin Sheets that gave the White Sox a quick 3-0 lead. He threw 37 pitches in the first inning.

Scherzer managed to escape further trouble in the second inning helped out by a double play after allowing three more hits. He settled in after that, though, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced. Of those 13 batters he retired, seven came via strikeout.

"Sometimes these are almost my favorite starts," Scherzer said after the game. "When you’re getting beat around there in the early part of the game, but you settle in, you catch rhythm and you’re able to pitch deep into a ballgame. That’s what I’m most happy about. I finished strong."

The 39-year-old’s final line: six innings, seven hits, three earned runs, two walks, nine strikeouts on 105 pitches (70 strikes). His season ERA now sits at 4.04.

Scherzer left with a one-run lead and eventually got his 10th win of the season after the Rangers won, 5-3.

