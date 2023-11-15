Former Memphis football kicker Jake Elliott buys 2,500 tickets for Saturday game vs. SMU

Former Memphis football kicker Jake Elliott is still a die-hard Tigers fan.

Elliott, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, made that abundantly clear on Wednesday when he announced he'd purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday's game against SMU. Fans can claim up to four tickets here.

Former Tiger, @jake_elliott22 knows that YOU are the the difference maker!



With the big @MemphisFB game against SMU coming up, he has purchased 2,500 tickets for fans!



You can claim up to 4 FREE tickets while supplies last ⬇️



🎟 https://t.co/QFillqv5hc



Thanks, Jake! Good… pic.twitter.com/TFcn23jADe — Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) November 15, 2023

"I know how much of a difference you guys make when you're in the stands," Elliott says in the video. "So let's fill that place up, be loud and go tigers go."

Elliott was Memphis' kicker from 2013-16. He was a second team All-American in 2015 and a two-time American Athletic Conference special teams player of the year.

After he graduated, he was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He joined the Eagles later in the 2017 season and has been their kicker ever since. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and won a Super Bowl in 2018.

The Tigers (8-2, 5-1 AAC) host the Mustangs (8-2, 6-0 AAC) in a must-win game on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The winner of the game will have a good shot at reaching the AAC title game, while the loser will likely be eliminated from title game contention.

More: Memphis football coach Ryan Silverfield on SMU game: 'There's always something to prove'

Memphis has been looking to boost attendance and ticket sales throughout the season. Before the game against Tulane on Oct. 13, coach Ryan Silverfield announced he'd bought 2,500 tickets to distribute to fans before the game. The tickets were all claimed shortly after the announcement.

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Former Memphis kicker Jake Elliott buys 2,500 tickets for SMU game