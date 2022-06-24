Former Memphis assistant Mike Miller finds NBA Draft success as No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero's agent

Memphis will have at least one draft pick in Thursday's NBA Draft with Jalen Duren selected by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 13. But former assistant coach Mike Miller also had a successful night at the draft.

Miller is now an agent and the president of LIFT Sports Management. His client, Duke forward Paolo Banchero, was taken with the No. 1 overall pick for the Orlando Magic.

It's a big win for Miller, who started his agency after stepping down as coach at Houston High School in 2021. Miller spent 17 seasons in the NBA and two seasons serving under coach Penny Hardaway with the Tigers.

Miller also represents Alabama guard J.D. Davison, Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. and Kentucky's Kellan Grady, among others.

