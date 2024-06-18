Former MEC coach, WVU player wins NBA championship

Jun. 17—BOSTON — Former West Virginia University player and Mountain East Conference (MEC) head coach Joe Mazzulla won the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday.

Mazzulla led the Boston Celtics to a 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks, taking the decisive Game 5 in Boston 106-88.

Mazzulla played five seasons at West Virginia and was a key factor in the Mountaineers trip to the Final Four in 2010.

Mazzulla spent time as an assistant at Division II schools Glenville State and Fairmont State.

He was also an assistant for the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League before becoming an assistant with the Celtics.

Mazzulla was the head coach at Fairmont State from 2017 to 2019 where the Fighting Falcons went 43-17 in his three seasons.

In his second season, Fairmont State went 22-9 overall and earned a berth in the Division II tournament.

Glenville State and Fairmont State are both members of the MEC, the same conference as Frostburg State.

Mazzulla joined the Celtics for good in 2019, the same season Frostburg played both Glenville and Fairmont for the first time.

The Bobcats and Pioneers first met on the hardwood at Glenville on Dec. 11, 2019.

The Bobcats and Fighting Falcons faced off on Jan. 26, 2020, at Bob Kirk Arena in Cumberland.

Nine players for Fairmont who played in the game were coached by Mazzulla.