Former McDowell basketball star William Jeffress is leaving Pitt. Where is he headed?

McDowell all-time basketball scorer William Jeffress will have a fresh start this coming winter as he is transferring to Louisiana Tech.

Jeffress, who recently graduated from Pitt's Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences with a double major in psychology and communications, has two years left because of his fourth year and one year extra because of COVID.

Jeffress announced the transfer on social media. “Next Stop. Excited to be a Bulldog! Let's get it”

Next Stop. Excited to be a Bulldog! Lets get it💙❤️ #LATech pic.twitter.com/MbqS9M1dBj — Will Jeffress (@williamjeffress) May 8, 2024

The 6-foot 7-inch forward played in 78 games over three years for the Panthers including 22 starts. He missed the 2022-23 season with a foot injury and finished with 192 points and 207 rebounds.

Jeffress, a 6-foot 7-inch guard, was a three-time all-state selection at McDowell and graduated after three years. He left the program as the leading scorer with 1,673 points and leading rebounder with 578 rebounds.

“We are really excited to have William join our program,” said Louisiana Tech head coach Talvin Hester. “He adds basketball IQ, athletic ability, toughness, and experience that we believe will allow him to make an immediate impact here at Louisiana Tech and in Conference USA. We can't wait for his arrival here in Ruston.”

The Bulldogs went 22-10 last winter including 12-4 in Conference USA action. They lost in the first round of the Conference USA tournament 70-67 to Middle Tennessee State.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Former McDowell basketball star William Jeffress is leaving Pitt.