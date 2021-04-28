Former McCallie star quarterback announces he is transferring to UTC

Apr. 28—The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football program picked up a commitment from former McCallie quarterback standout Robert Riddle, who is transferring to the program after spending the past four seasons at Mercer.

He will have at least two seasons to play starting this fall and has a chance to be reunited with UTC offensive coordinator Joe Pizzo, who held the same title at Mercer during Riddle's first two seasons.

Injuries have been a big part of Riddle's career in Macon, but he was effective when he was on the field. He was an All-Southern Conference freshman selection in 2018 — throwing for 851 yards and six touchdowns — despite missing the final seven games with a broken collarbone.

He played seven games in 2019 before suffering another season-ending injury.

In 11 career games, Riddle has thrown for 2,304 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He was a former three-star prospect at McCallie, throwing for 3,008 yards and 25 touchdowns in his final season in 2016. He was a Mr. Football finalist in Division II-AA.

Riddle will join a quarterback room that features senior Drayton Arnold, junior Cole Copeland and freshman Ty Gossett. Arnold and Copeland threw for 979 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games during the 2020 season.

