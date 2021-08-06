Former Mayo Clinic social media expert joins national communications firm

Jeff Kiger, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·2 min read

Aug. 6—Lee Aase, the communications executive who led Mayo Clinic's early entry into the world of social media, has joined a national public relations firm that specializes in health-care clients.

Aase has signed on "in a counsel role" with Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, one of Nashville, Tenn.'s largest public relations firms. His addition to the Jarrard team was announced on Tuesday, the same day Aase retired from Mayo Clinic.

He worked at Mayo Clinic in communications for 21 years and was an early adopter of social media. Aase became a national expert on health care and social media. He was a founder of Mayo Clinic's Center for Social Media in 2010. The center later merged with the Mayo Clinic Social Media Network, which Aase led as its director.

"As a pioneer in the field for two decades, Lee's extensive background in digital strategy is indispensable for our clients, whether their needs are related to patient acquisition efforts, issue navigation or seizing new opportunities to make the delivery of healthcare more accessible and equitable," stated Jarrard Inc. President and CEO David Jarrard in the announcement of Aase's hiring.

Aase has joined an organization that has an increasingly large presence in the booming medical communications industry. The Nashville Business Journal reported that the Tennessee firm collected $11.92 million in professional services fees in 2019.

Jarrad Inc. was purchased in November 2020 by The Chartis Group, a prominent Chicago health care analytics firm.

As one of the first to focus on social media in the medical industry, Aase has spoken as an expert at many national and international communications conferences.

In 2009, he spoke at a small event in Rochester, where he extolled the possibilities of social media.

"Social networking changes everything," Aase said in 2009. "Don't pitch the media, be the media."

Tweets by WheresKiger

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Qatar Airways 'ordered' to ground 13 Airbus planes: airline

    Qatar Airways said on Thursday that it had been ordered by regulators in the Gulf state to ground 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft over the rapid degradation of fuselage surfaces.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Disney Needs ‘Stabilizing Force’ Like Alan Horn to Defuse Escalating Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

    Calling Alan Horn! As the nasty war between Scarlett Johansson and Disney continues to escalate and rage on in the public eye, might it not be beneficial for someone within the not-so-Magic Kingdom — such as Horn — to intervene and help diffuse the hostilities? A highly respected industry statesman who’s always been a voice […]

  • Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took a step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions on Thursday with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers. The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year. The actions are part of Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • CNN fires three employees for coming into work unvaccinated

    Three staffers at CNN who were reportedly coming into work despite not having taken the coronavirus vaccine have been fired, according to a memo sent out to the company by its president, Jeff Zucker. Mr Zucker sent a memo to staff on Thursday to alert them that the company was changing its return-to-work date, pushing it from 7 September to mid-October. The memo also included the revelation that three staffers who were apparently coming into work without being vaccinated were fired.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • Developed Asia-Pacific, Europe and the USA Gaming Connected Consumer Survey 2020-2021: Almost Half of all Hardcore Gamers Are Willing to Pay More for 5G if it Enhances Their Gaming Experience

    Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Gaming in Developed Asia-Pacific, Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Gamers spend significantly more on telecoms and media services than non-gamers, and are much more engaged. This report presents data on gamers' multi-device and content usage and spend, and describes how gaming activity can be used to predict spending and churn for telecoms services. Survey data coverage T

  • Streetwear Brand Milkcrate Takes Adidas to Court in Dispute Over Logo and Name

    Milkcrate claims that three Vic Lloyd x Adidas sneakers "blatantly" copy its design.

  • Plus Announces Driverless Semi Demonstration: What Investors Should Know

    An autonomous trucking company going public via SPAC shared details of a successful driverless highway test. What Happened: Plus, which is going public via the SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (NASDAQ: HCIC), has completed a driverless Level 4 truck demonstration on a highway. The test was conducted using Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology, without a safety driver and featured no human intervention. The test was conducted on the Wufengshan highway in China. Plus obtained a speci

  • Yelp now offers a feature that allows businesses to specify COVID-19 vaccine requirements for customers and staff

    Businesses can specify if customers are required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and whether or not all employees are vaccinated.

  • Beware 'Nasty Side Effects' If Government Targets Ocean Carriers

    As skyrocketing rates squeeze importers and exporters scramble for containers, the push for government intervention is accelerating. What if the U.S. government does move to rein in foreign carriers? What if carrier alliances are broken up, detention and demurrage charges are curtailed, export service is mandatory and — most hypothetically — spot rates are capped? To answer these questions, American Shipper spoke with Lars Jensen of Denmark-based Vespucci Maritime. The consultant and former Maer

  • Chinese retailer Shein lacks disclosures, made false statements about factories

    (Reuters) -Shein, the fast-growing Chinese online retailer, has not made public disclosures about working conditions along its supply chain that are required by law in the United Kingdom, and the company until recently falsely stated on its website that conditions in the factories it uses were certified by international labor standards bodies, Reuters has found. Shein’s “social responsibility” page states that it “never, ever” engages in child or forced labor, but does not provide the full supply chain disclosures required by British law. The law mandates that firms selling more than 36 million pounds of goods globally per year must provide a statement on a searchable link available on a prominent place on its home page, dated to a financial year and signed by a director, outlining the steps it is taking to prevent modern slavery in its supply chain.

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chips

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn said on Thursday it has bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International for T$2.52 billion ($90.8 million), as the electronics giant looks to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. In a joint news conference, Foxconn and Macronix said the sale of the 6-inch wafer fabrication plant (fab) in Taiwan's chip-making hub of Hsinchu will be finalised by the end of this year.

  • Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

    Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing. Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target’s distribution centers in early June.

  • UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

    British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days, although it has now been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted. A total of 123,296 vehicles were registered in July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said it is marginally downgrading its full-year forecast to around 1.82 million cars.

  • Millions of Americans will lose more than $10K commuting: RPT

    Jacob Channel, Lending Tree Sr. Economic Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus in this week’s Career Control to discuss the cost of commuting as workers head back to the office.

  • Global Web Analytics Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2027

    Abstract: Global Web Analytics Market to Reach US$8. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Analytics estimated at US$3.New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799143/?utm_source=GNW 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the period 2020-2027.Large En