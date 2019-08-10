How former Maryland Terrapins did in Week 1 of the NFL preseason

There are almost two-dozen Terps in the NFL. Some are seasoned veterans and some are rookies, but they're Terps all the same.

From College Park to Houston to Green Bay to Minnesota to Washington, the NFL is littered with former Maryland standouts.

Here's how each former Terp did in the 2019 preseason opener:

Jesse Aniebonam, Texans (Maryland 2014-18) - Aniebonam made one tackle against the Packers in his Texans debut.

Jermaine Carter, Jr., Panthers (Maryland 2014-17) - Carter served as a game captain against the Bears. He played but did not register on the stat sheet.

Byron Cowart, Patriots (Maryland 2018) - The former No. 1 overall recruit and Auburn Tiger-turned-Terp notched a tackle and half a sack in his Patriots debut. Cowart, a fifth-round pick, had battled a couple of minor injuries in camp, but still performed well in game action.

Vernon Davis, Redskins (Maryland 2003-05) - Did not play in Week 1.

Sean Davis, Steelers (Maryland 2012-15) - Did not play in Week 1.

Stefon Diggs, Vikings (Maryland 2012-14) - Did not play in Week 1.

Michael Dunn, Dolphins (Maryland 2014-16) - Dunn played against the Falcons but didn't make any waves, which is actually a good thing for an offensive lineman.

Trey Edmunds, Steelers (Maryland 2016) - Edmunds carried the ball five times for 19 yards against the Buccanneers. He was also targeted once in the passing game.

Derwin Gray, Steelers (Maryland 2015-18) - Gray played six snaps at tackle against the Buccanneers.

AJ Hendy, Texans (Maryland 2011-15) - Hendy tallied two tackles against the Packers.

JC Jackson, Patriots (Maryland 2016-17) - Jackson had a pass breakup against the Lions but did not register a tackle. It feels similar to his stat lines at Maryland.

Ty Johnson, Lions (Maryland 2015-18) - Johnson led the Lions with 22 yards rushing against the Patriots. His 7.3 yards per carry mimicked his typical output in College Park.

Darius Kilgo, Lions (Maryland 2011-14) - A two-time Super Bowl champion, Kilgo knocked down one pass at the line of scrimmage against the Patriots.

DJ Moore, Panthers (Maryland 2015-17) - Moore did not play in Week 1.

Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars (Maryland 2013-15) - Did not play in Week 1.

Damian Prince, Steelers (Maryland 2015-18) - Prince played six snaps at tackle against the Buccanneers.

Darnell Savage, Packers (Maryland 2015-18) - Savage is still recovering from having his wisdom teeth removed and did not play

Torrey Smith, Panthers (Maryland 2008-10) - Smith did not play in Week 1.

Cavon Walker, Chiefs (Maryland 2013-17) - The Chiefs play Saturday night against the Bengals.

Tre Watson, Dolphins (Maryland 2018) - A former All-Big Ten selection, Watson notched two solo and two assisted tackles against the Falcons.

Josh Woods, Bears (Maryland 2014-17) - Woods had a standout performance against the Panthers. The safety-turned linebacker forced a fumble and made five solo tackles for the Bears. His bid to make the team last year was hampered by a broken finger, and he still has an uphill battle this season, but this was a big step.

