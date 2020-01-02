Former Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin returns to college football as an assistant

Former Maryland football head coach D.J. Durkin has a new job in college football.

The 41-year-old has been hired as an assistant coach at the University of Mississippi, the school announced on Thursday. Durkin will serve as an assistant coach on the defensive side of the ball under newly hired head coach Lane Kiffin.

OFFICIAL | Ole Miss adds three to coaching staff



Welcome to the family‼️



📰 https://t.co/NETLJ0ZXQ3 pic.twitter.com/G6kxU8aAMg







— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 2, 2020

Durkin was the head coach at Maryland from 2016 until October 2018. Widely considered one of the best recruiters during his time at Florida and Michigan, Durkin's tenure with the Terrapins started off strong on the field. The first-year head coach led Maryland to five wins in their first seven games in 2015. The team slipped towards the end of the season, but their strong start propelled them to earn a berth in the Quick Lane Bowl.

After 2016, things started to spiral downward. The Terps went 4-8 in 2017. In May of 2018, offensive lineman Jordan McNair was hospitalized following a summer workout. Two weeks later, McNair died of a heat stroke.

Durkin was indefinitely suspended during the investigation of McNair's death. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was named the interim head coach. The Maryland Board of Regents reinstated Durkin on October 30, 2018. But one day later, due to immense backlash, Maryland president Wallace Loh fired Durkin.

This past season, Durkin served as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons. He has not coached in college football since his departure from Maryland.

