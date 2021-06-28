Former Maryland guard Darryl Morsell announces transfer to Marquette

Darryl Morsell announces transfer to Marquette originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Darryl Morsell was weighing a multitude of options following his fourth year with Maryland in 2020, and it appears he's decided to transfer to Marquette.

Morsell announced his decision on Instagram by posting a picture of himself in a Golden Eagles jersey.

Morsell was considering coming back to Maryland for a fifth and final season or declaring for the NBA Draft, though by the time he made his final decision he had already opted against going pro.

Morsell was a key contributor for the Terps from the moment he stepped on campus in 2017. He averaged nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists in 2020-21 all while playing elite defense for Mark Turgeon's squad.

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year will now move on to play for Marquette and new coach Shaka Smart as they look to get back to the NCAA tournament after two straight seasons missing out.

After the announcement, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon responded with a statement, saying Morsell, "more than earned" the right to transfer schools.

Morsell leaves Maryland as one of 33 players in program history with 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds.