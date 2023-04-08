Former Maryland DL Anthony ‘Tank’ Booker places Texas A&M in his Top 5 transfer destinations

There it is folks! Former Maryland defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Booker has released his top 5 transfer destinations after announcing his departure from the Terrapins on March 6th, and after concluding his surprise visit to College Station on Saturday, March 25th, Texas A&M has made his list.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher is in a state of roster flux nearing the end of spring football. Multiple position groups such as linebacker and cornerback are in dire need of depth pieces from the portal, which officially re-opens on Saturday, April 15th. In terms of the depth surrounding the Aggies’ defensive line, this is a deep and talented unit, but a versatile option like Booker to slot in at the 3-tech for nose tackle spot is never a bad idea for a team hoping to consistently dominate in the trenches.

4•12•23 I’ll know my home! 🙏🏾

Stay tuned to my Instagram (@ tank.8) pic.twitter.com/72JZIxdAds — Tank Booker (@arbj14_) April 7, 2023

Texas A&M’s competition for Booker’s talents includes Purdue, South Carolina, Ohio State, and Arkansas, and in three seasons with the Terrapins, Booker’s best statistical season came during his junior campaign in 2022, notching 27 tackles, 16 solo tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. His 6-4 and 320 lb frame would instantly provide flexibility and size on the defensive line and fits very well with D.J. Durkin’s 4-2-5 scheme, again making A&M’s defensive line the deepest in the country going into the 2023 campaign. Now comes the waiting game.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire