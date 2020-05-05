Former Maryland coach Roy Lester dies after contracting coronavirus

Former Maryland coach Roy Lester died on Sunday. He was 96.

Lester’s family said his death came because of complications from the coronavirus. Per the Washington Post, he was rehabbing a broken leg and dislocated hip when he contracted the virus in April.

Lester broke his left femur and dislocated his left hip in October, his children said. He underwent rehabilitation but was still battling those injuries when he tested positive for the coronavirus April 23. Before then, he spent much of his time grabbing lunch with former players, learning and memorizing everything he needed to catch up on.

Lester was the Terrapins’ coach from 1969-1971. He was just 7-25 in his three years with the team as Maryland failed to finish above .500 from 1963-1972. But he coached NFL Hall of Famer Randy White while he was at UM. White was a two-time All-American with the Terrapins.

Current Maryland coach Mike Locksley called Lester an underrated coach. Before he got the head coaching job in 1969, Lester spent three years as an assistant with Maryland from 1956-58.

Sad to hear about the passing of underrated Terps Head Coach Roy Lester. He came up the ranks as a high school coach and took over during a tumultuous time. He laid the solid foundation for the Claiborne era. Always a Terp🙏🏽🐢 https://t.co/QukOOsSn3m — Michael Locksley (@CoachLocks) May 4, 2020

Lester was far more successful as a high school coach both before and after his Maryland tenure. He came to Maryland from Richard Montgomery High School and went back to high school the season after he was fired at Maryland at Paint Branch High School. Paint Branch won its only state title under Lester’s watch.

Before he got into coaching, Lester played baseball, basketball and football at West Virginia and is a member of the school’s athletic hall of fame. He played offensive end for the football team, center on the basketball team and was an outfielder for the baseball team.

Story continues

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

Maryland was 7-25 in Roy Lester's tenure. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: