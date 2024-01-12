Former Marshall junior DE Elijah Alston chooses Miami after decommitting from Texas A&M

After being committed to Texas A&M for a brief 22 hours via the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Marshall junior defensive end Elijah Alston has selected a new destination.

According to a report from Pete Nakos, an On3 Sports college sports business & transfer portal reporter, Alston has chosen the University of Miami as his next home.

Marshall transfer defensive lineman Elijah Alston has committed to Miami. He recently decommitted from Texas A&M. Read: https://t.co/yuf7BImZ9k pic.twitter.com/0zWqyfQn86 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 12, 2024

Earlier this week, Alston committed to the Aggies over Georgia on Monday morning. However, less than a day later, he changed his mind and reopened his recruitment. Now he has decided to play for the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-2, 256-pound defensive lineman had been with the Thundering Herd since 2019 but had extended action since 2021. In the last three seasons at Marshall, he tallied 102 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Alston has a 91.0 overall grade and 90.5 pass-rush grade. Those statistics are based on 235 pass rush snaps in which he racked up 36 QB pressures and 5 sacks.

He redshirted in 2019 and played four games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Therefore, Alston has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining at Miami.

