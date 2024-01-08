Former Marshall defensive end Elijah Alston commits to Texas A&M over Georgia in transfer portal

Former Marshall redshirt junior defensive end Elijah Alston has committed to continue his career in Bryan-College Station at Texas A&M.

According to TexAgs recruiting & baseball analyst Ryan Brauninger, Alston committed to the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko on Monday morning. Alston confirmed the report with respective posts on Instagram on X.

The 6-foot-2, 256-pound defensive lineman chose Texas A&M over Georgia, which he visited this past weekend. Alston has been with the Thundering Herd since 2019 but has had extended action since 2021. In the last three seasons at Marshall, he tallied 102 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Alston has a 91.0 overall grade and 90.5 pass-rush grade. Those statistics are based on 235 pass rush snaps in which he racked up 36 QB pressures and 5 sacks.

He redshirted in 2019 and played four games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Therefore, Alston comes to Kyle Field with one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

