Former Marquette and NBA legend Dwyane Wade is joining the WNBA's Chicago Sky ownership group, ESPN says

Dwyane Wade continues to add to his investment portfolio.

Wade, the Marquette and NBA legend, is joining the WNBA's Chicago Sky ownership, ESPN's Alexa Phillippou reported Friday morning.

"We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone," Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, said to Phillippou and ESPN. "And so instead of tweeting out and saying, 'Go support the W,' instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me.

"It's a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. ... Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league."

Former NBA All Star and Marquette basketball player Dwyane Wade acknowledges the crowd during a halftime ceremony at the Marquette-Providence game Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. Marquette beat Providence 83-75. The school was honoring members of the 2003 NCAA Division I men’s basketball semifinalist team.

Wade, who will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month, joins Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Sparks) as the second high-profile NBA athlete to become a WNBA owner. Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez also hold ownership stakes in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx, respectively.

"This is meaningful for the players, and this is meaningful for the city as a whole," Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson told Phillippou and ESPN. "Dwyane Wade is a son of Chicago. And the thing that differentiates us, I think, from other franchises is that we are Chicago.

"We are the future of Chicago. We are the culture of Chicago. We are in it and of it, and he is very much sort of a main character in that story. And we're just pleased and thrilled at what the future can bring with both of us working together."

It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the @WNBA. It’s official! This is for the home team– literally.… pic.twitter.com/lsvQovpj5z — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 14, 2023

The announcement of Wade's investment in the Sky comes after the 13-time NBA All-Star was seen at the team's practice in Deerfield, Illinois, last month.

“We need people like (Dwyane Wade),” Sky guard Dana Evans told the Chicago Sun-Times then on Wade's showing. “We need more NBA players to help expand the WNBA, and he talked a lot about that. Once you see D-Wade on with the Sky, it just brings more. It’ll bring more people out, more fans. We just want to have our name out there.”

Wade becomes the Sky's latest investor; it sold an approximate 10% stake last month to a group including Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts.

Phillippou noted it remains unclear what Wade's exact ownership percentage will be as his investment into the Sky awaits approval by the WNBA's board of governors.

Wade helped lead Marquette to its first Final Four appearance in 2003 since its national championship season in 1977. He scored a combined 1,281 points across his sophomore and junior seasons for the Golden Eagles and was named a first-team All-American following his junior season.

He also holds ownership stakes in the NBA's Utah Jazz and MLS' Real Salt Lake.

Who are the Chicago Sky?

The Chicago Sky are one of 12 teams in the WNBA. The Sky are an "independent" team, meaning they aren't affiliated with the Chicago Bulls or any of the NBA teams.

In 2021, the Sky pulled off the improbable, winning their first WNBA Championship after entering the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. On route to their title, the Sky won two single-elimination games and knocked out the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals before defeating the Phoenix Mercy 3-1 in the finals.

When were the Chicago Sky founded?

The Sky were founded in 2006 as one of the WNBA's expansion teams.

Where do the Chicago Sky play?

They play at Wintrust Arena, which is located in the near South Side of Chicago.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dwyane Wade joining WNBA's Chicago Sky ownership, ESPN says