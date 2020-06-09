Former Mariners star Jay Buhner sells scenic estate outside Seattle

Set on a scenic acre, the two-story home holds five bedrooms and five bathrooms in just over 4,700 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Baseball veteran Jay Buhner, who spent 14 seasons with the Mariners and was elected into the team’s Hall of Fame, has sold his woodsy home outside Seattle for $2.075 million. That’s $175,000 shy of his March asking price, records show.

The property covers a scenic acre in Issaquah, a Seattle suburb of about 36,000. He’s not the only athlete to own a place in the area; NBA star Isaiah Thomas, who played college ball at the University of Washington, listed his home there last year for $2.495 million.

Lined with trees and taking in sweeping mountain views, Buhner’s place centers on a two-story home built in 2013. A two-story great room anchors the floor plan, boasting a wall of windows and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a custom kitchen, formal dining room, recreation room and den in 4,710 square feet. A deck with a living and dining area extends from the rear before descending to a grassy lawn and patio with a fire pit.

Known for his shaved head and goatee, Buhner spent two seasons with the Yankees before being traded to the Mariners in 1988. He went on to become an All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner with the team, knocking 310 home runs over the course of his career.

Jennifer Harper and Kara Wiper of Coldwell Banker Bain held the listing. Shane Coulter of Compass Washington represented the buyer.