Ex-Maple Leafs player Mark Fraser shreds Mike Babcock on Twitter

Ailish ForfarNHL Editor
Mark Fraser came to the defence of Mike Commodore who shredded Babcock on Twitter this week. (Getty/Hannah Foslien)
There’s plenty of speculation about the dynamic behind closed doors in the Toronto Maple Leafs dressing room, all stemming from the firing of head coach Mike Babcock earlier this week. It’s brought former players to speak up about their time with the divisive ex-coach, mainly Mike Commodore, who has a deep and well-chronicled hatred for Babcock.

Commodore caught some heat online after his 12-tweet rant, but former Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Fraser came to his defence on Saturday. Fraser sided with Commodore, and added insight into how many NHL players apparently view Babcock.

He goes on to add that the public will “never truly understand some of the terrible undeserving things Babs has done to his some of his players.” Fraser says that 95 percent of former players can’t say a good thing about Babcock, and that he creates a culture where teammates turn against each other and against him.

Fraser finished his rant by praising Commodore for speaking up for all the Maple Leafs players who “wouldn’t dare speak the truth right now.”

Fraser had a 7-year career in the NHL, playing mostly in the AHL, but logged 219 games with New Jersey, Toronto and Edmonton. He overlapped with Babcock in 2015, when he was cut on a PTO after one preseason game.

Although it’s just a handful of players who have spoken their mind to date, the picture they paint about Babcock’s coaching style is alarming. His time in Toronto might be over, but speculation about his next role has already begun with many pinpointing him to take over the new Seattle franchise, or a role with Hockey Canada.

