Former Manzano LHP Mitchell Parker proving he belongs in the bigs

Jun. 23—DENVER — The first pitch that came out of his hand in a game.

That, Tim Campos said, was when he knew.

"Like literally watching a video game," he said.

Campos was then the head baseball coach at Manzano High School. Mitchell Parker was one of his players. A big, strapping, left-handed pitcher, and Albuquerque ain't got many of those.

"Just a man amongst boys," Campos said.

Now a man amongst men.

It's been almost 10 weeks since Parker made his Major League debut for the Washington Nationals. That was Jackie Robinson Day at Dodger Stadium.

That was the kick start to what so far has been a terrific rookie season.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Parker, who had only logged four Triple-A starts in his career prior to that April 15 MLB debut, was added to the Nationals rotation originally to fill a vacancy due to injury. But he's more than earned his keep, stacking one quality start after another, and often against some of baseball's most formidable lineups.

And now, almost 2 1/2 months later, the 24-year-old has blossomed into a mainstay for the Nationals. He carried the second-lowest ERA amongst the Washington starters coming into his Saturday night start at Coors Field against Colorado.

"He goes out there, he's got a really slow heartbeat. He stays in the moment, which I love, but he's been that guy, that constant," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "He knows what he needs to do, he's very talented, he's very smart, he reads everything we give him, he watches video, and he knows how to attack hitters. He's been really good."

Saturday, an 8-7 walk-off loss for Washington, marked the first time in Parker's 13 starts that he had surrendered more than three runs. He got a no decision after going six innings, giving up four earned runs, while walking two and striking out eight, the latter tying a season high (he's K'd 58 this year against 17 walks).

He was ramping up at the end, striking out the final five batters he faced. Notably, he was burned only once, a pitch that was smashed for a three-run home run.

"Outside of the one bad pitch, pretty solid," Parker (5-3) said. His ERA jumped modestly, from 3.06 to 3.30 on Saturday, and it hasn't been higher than 3.60 all season. Saturday was the first time he'd pitched at altitude, he said, since his days at Manzano. "I kept us in the game as best I could."

Parker in the later innings said he found his curveball, which in turn led to a noticeable uptick in swinging Colorado strikes.

"Early in the game, (I) was just falling behind in the count a little too much, wasn't getting many chases," he said. "After the third inning, I was more in the strike zone, and was able to get more misses, more chases."

Two of Parker's three losses occurred in games in which Washington was shut out (White Sox, Texas). And the Nationals only scored two runs in his third loss, at Cleveland. He's already stood tall against some of baseball's best lineups: Los Angeles, Baltimore, the Guardians and Atlanta among them, plus reigning World Series champion Texas.

Martinez said Parker's early success at this level was foreseeable.

"He's done well. I wouldn't say he's exceeded expectations, because we always thought he had the stuff to do what he's doing," Martinez said Saturday afternoon, several hours before Parker's start against the Rockies. "What I love, though, is that he doesn't get rattled in big moments. He stays focused on trying to get the next hitter out."

Parker — who originally committed to Tennessee when he was at Manzano — is an anomaly in terms of career trajectory, insomuch as he was drafted three times by three different teams in three consecutive years.

The Cubs drafted him in the 28th round six years ago out of Manzano, but Parker bypassed turning pro and instead went to San Jacinto College in Texas. Tampa Bay drafted him in the 27th round 12 months later, but — wisely, he said — opted to stay with San Jacinto for a second season.

"It was definitely a mental thing. Coming out of high school, I wasn't mentally ready, wasn't physically ready," Parker said. "After the first year (at San Jacinto), I was on the verge of feeling like I was ready, but that second year was when everything kind of clicked, and I was figuring things out on my own, kind of growing up a little bit."

And four years later, Parker knows he chose correctly.

"Looking back, I wouldn't change anything about it," he said. "The two years in college was definitely the best decision we could have made for me, physically, mentally, for me as a pitcher and as an adult."

Washington snagged him in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

"You see him performing on the biggest stage, it's validating to know ... you see all the hard work that goes with it," said Campos, who was at Coors Field on Saturday. "A lot of people don't see what work (he) puts in day to day, and Mitchell has been back with me almost every offseason (at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy), and to watch him put in that work and how much pride he takes in his craft, and knowing he's so prepared for this moment, to see that come to fruition has been amazing."

This meshes with Martinez's assessment, when he was asked what intangibles have caught his eye during Parker's stay so far.

"It goes back beyond these two months," Martinez said. "When I first saw him, I loved his calmness. Nothing seems to rattle him. He's very even-keeled throughout. When he pitches, in the clubhouse, when he's working out between starts, and I love that about him."

Parker will next pitch Friday at Tampa Bay.

He said his 13 starts have been confirmation that his approach is effective. It's certainly a key reason why he's stayed. He had one, four-inning outing with Triple-A Rochester to start the season before he was elevated.

He said after his first start against the Dodgers that he wasn't sure how long his stay in D.C. would last, and he reiterated in an interview Sunday morning with the Journal that he simply wanted to roll with the punches and make the best of all this.

"Really, just trust in what I have, trust in the guys behind me," he said. "We're all here for a reason. You don't have to do too much, and don't need to make it harder than it has to be. (Don't) overthink. The less pressure I can put on myself, the better it will be."

Observes Campos: "With Mitchell, he has a very one track mind. His outlier is his competitiveness, and he is able to just stay quiet, able to compete in the moment. He's intense as all get-out, but he's able to laser focus, do what he needs to do because of the work he's put in. It's unreal."

As for his largely stellar work in these 13 starts, Parker said mostly he was just happy to be helping the Nationals win games as they try to chase down a wild card berth in the National League this summer.

"You work for something long enough ... you just keep working hard. I got here and just want to make every start and keep us in the game and give us the best chance to win. I mean, we're all here to win a ballgame. Whatever it takes," he said. During spring training, he logged only bullpen innings for the Nats.

Although his parents weren't in Denver as both of them live in Tennessee, Campos was sitting with Parker's mother, Wendy Sturgill, for his debut in Los Angeles. And some of her words were still in his head as he pondered the excitement and pride of watching one of his former players achieve so much in baseball.

"It was awesome," he said. "All she kept saying is, 'He belongs. He belongs.' And from the first moment I saw him, it's absolutely validated. He does belong."