Former Manhattan High star Damian Ilalio already trying to make most of early experience at Kansas State

Jul. 3—HUTCHINSON — Having graduated from Manhattan High, one might think there's little that could surprise Damian Ilalio now that he's enrolled at Kansas State. Yet Ilalio said he's already been able to look at Manhattan "in a whole different light" now that he's a freshman defensive lineman for the Wildcats. It's hard for him to explain, exactly. He knows that it might not make much sense from the outside.

But he said he's entirely bought into treating K-State as his home away from home — even if his family only is, literally, a few miles away.

Part of that mindset comes from a place of understanding for those who actually are hundreds of miles away from where they grew up.

"I'm trying not to go home as much, because I know there are a lot of kids — one of my roommates, Krew, he's from Arizona and he doesn't get to see his family much," said Ilalio, referring to freshman linebacker Krew Jackson, who hails from Queen Creek, Ariz. "So I don't want to do him wrong by going home every day."

Then there's the matter of simply wanting to enjoy "the college experience" like who others travel away from their hometown after high school.

"That way, I'm ready for the future," Ilalio said, "and whatever may come."

His present looked as splendid as his past — he was one of Kansas' top players in the 2021 recruiting cycle, won the Class 6A state wrestling title in the 285-pound division last year and was a key part of the track and field program's throwers, competing in shot put and discus — last week at the Kansas Shrine Bowl at Gowans Stadium.

He finished with three tackles for the West team, which topped the East 14-0. It marked only the sixth shutout in the all-star game's history, totaling 48 contests in all.

While Ilalio's stats don't necessarily jump off the page, he was a key piece in helping the West keep the East off the board. He teamed with fellow Wildcat freshman Gaven Haselhorst at the line of scrimmage.

Story continues

In the secondary, K-State walk-on Trevor Erickson nabbed a key interception in the fourth quarter. Two more Wildcats made a difference for the East: safety Desmond Purnell had six tackles, while fellow defensive back Darell Jones had three tackles, which included a sack.

Seeing what the Wildcats' representatives accomplished during the game brought a smile to Ilalio's face.

"It's pretty uplifting to know that the future of K-State is in good hands," he said, "and starting off well."

Since starting classes at K-State last month, Ilalio said he's already "got broken in" to his new routine. That's not to mean things have been easy, though.

"They're not letting up," said Ilalio, referring to the coaching staff. "They're trusting that we can handle things; I personally think that our class can handle it. We're doing pretty good. But the lifting is hard. The conditioning is hard. But we've got a good group of kids."

Ilalio's position coach, Mike Tuiasosopo, has made the transition easier. His new player couldn't stop gushing about his new defensive line coach. Ilalio loves Tuiasosopo's personality — "He's so funny," Ilalio said. — but doesn't let the line between coach and friend blend together too closely.

Perhaps the best attribute Tuiasosopo possesses, Ilalio said, is his knowledge of technique.

"The stuff that he coaches, some of these are things I've never even thought of," Ilalio said. "Some things, he explains why I do them (so well). There are some moves I'd do naturally just because I knew it worked, and he would explain the mechanics of why it worked, and I had no idea. That just makes me a better player, because now I know how to get things working and the process behind them."

Armed with the knowledge of part of the Wildcats' playbook, Ilalio won't have any trouble remaining motivated until the team reconvenes for camp in August.

"I just want to be solid in my routine. I don't want to let up," he said. "I don't want to go straight into camp and struggle. I want to keep up, be able to wake up on time, go to practice and not struggle with anything."