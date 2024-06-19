Former Manchester United striker warns Ten Hag about expectations next season

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has warned Erik ten Hag that scrutiny will be at his door unless the team hit the ground running next season.

The Dutchman has been told he will remain manager ahead of a third season at the club, but Cole thinks the pressure is still on.

Dealing with pressure is part of the job. It doesn’t get any bigger than United, so Ten Hag must overcome this, as he did in the FA Cup final against Man City last month.

Cole thinks Ten Hag needs to convince the fans once the new season begins.

“It may take more than a few bad results, but the scrutiny will be on him from the first day of pre-season,” Cole told Betfred, as per DAZN.

“If they start their season like they did the last, then of course the pressure is going to be on him quickly.

“It will be very interesting to see how it all works out.”

The next league season can’t be as bad as the previous campaign when United finished eighth. That said, the Reds still managed to end the season on a high by winning the FA Cup.

The Premier League fixture list was announced on Tuesday, with United kicking off the 2024/25 season against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Our first away trip will be a week later at Brighton and the season ends when Aston Villa come to Old Trafford.

