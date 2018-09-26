Former Manchester United star Berbatov: 'Pogba and Mourinho need to grow up'

Um dos grandes jogadores da história recente dos Diabos Vermelhos, Berbatov foi sondado pelo rival antes de fechar com o United

Dimitar Berbatov has slammed Manchester United pair Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba for their public outbursts.

Manager Mourinho has publicly dressed down the World Cup winning midfielder previously, despite having brought him to Old Trafford for a then-World Record fee.

Pogba has endured a rollercoaster time at the Red Devils since, which culminated in Mourinho berating the France star after his mistake cost United a goal against Wolves.

Pogba retaliated by criticising the Portuguese manager’s tactics at home, before the former Real Madrid and Chelsea coach told Pogba he would never captain his side again.

After Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat on penalties to Derby at home, the pair were caught on camera at training sharing an ostensibly icy conversation.

And former star Berbatov insists the duo need to put the rift to bed for the benefit of the team.

“If you are a captain or vice-captain, you’re more often than not speaking on behalf of the players, and there is nothing wrong with giving the manager your thoughts,” the former Tottenham striker told Betfair.

“But this shouldn’t be done in the media – it helps nobody for these arguments to be played out in public. Apart from the media themselves of course!

“In modern football, players are very powerful, they are the stars of the show. It’s normal for them to have opinions, but they need to be backed up.

“I’m really surprised it has got to this stage. This sort of thing really needs to be kept in-house. You’re all grown-ups, figure it out in the dressing room.





“For Mourinho to have gone as far as removing the vice captaincy, Pogba must have provoked him – whether it was the comments after the Wolves game or something else. But these arguments affect everybody else and start having an impact on the pitch.”

Berbatov added: “As someone who wants Manchester United to do well, I’m fed up of waking up and seeing these headlines. Football should be about what happens on the pitch, not who has the biggest d**k. It’s a stupid situation.

“I don’t think the solution to all this is for one or other to leave. Mourinho is one of the best managers in world football and Pogba is a great player, a World Cup winner, who is still young and will improve.

“If a player is not happy, they have the right to speak to the manager about it, and if they are not doing that, it’s strange. Teams need to win and lose together.”

