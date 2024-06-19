Former Manchester United midfielder raises doubts about Jarrad Branthwaite move

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes signing Jarrad Branthwaite would be a risk due to his inexperience.

Ince claims Branthwaite has only ‘had one good season’ as he made a name for himself in the heart of Everton’s defence. He was voted Everton’s Players’ Player and Supporters’ Young Player of the Season.

Speaking to Bet365, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Ince made it clear he isn’t sure the young centre-back is the answer for United.

“Jarrad Branthwaite has had a steady season in a team that struggled against relegation in Everton, and we’re talking about a player that came from Carlisle.

“He’s made great strides in such a short space of time so I think a move to Manchester United is a possibility. The problem is that United have signed players in the past that have had one good season.”

The 21-year-old defender spent the season prior at loan on PSV Eindhoven and impressed as he gained valuable experience in the Eredivisie.

Ince added: “It’s not that easy and he’s got a lot to learn but he’s got plenty of pace, I like the way he plays, he’s aggressive and yeah he’s another potential signing.” Ince went on to comment on how he doesn’t think the Everton starlet was quite ready for England despite being included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.

“People have disagreed with Southgate for not putting him in the squad and I don’t think he’s ready for that yet, but if you’re looking to rebuild like they are at Manchester United, he is someone to look at.”

After agreeing on personal terms with Branthwaite, United had their initial bid turned down by Everton. It is understood the Toffees want approximately £70million for the centre-back.

Branthwaite’s contract at Everton runs until 2027.

