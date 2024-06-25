Former Manchester United midfielder makes hilarious error live on TV ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was caught in a hilarious mix-up during coverage of Germany’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday.

The Germany legend was working as a pundit for ARD and he took to the field holding a cup of coffee, along with his microphone.

Schweinsteiger was teased about the beverage by presenter Esther Sedlaczek, which is something the former United and Bayern Munich midfielder laughed off.

The 39-year-old then had a brain fart live on air as he began to speak into a cup of coffee, mistaking it for his microphone. That prompted Sedlaczek to point out his error before he quickly swapped his hands back around.

La pequeña confusión de Bastian Schweinsteiger con el micrófono y el café 😅.pic.twitter.com/cE4ncFQ7pv — The Chips (@TheChips_Futbol) June 24, 2024

The incident was mocked by fans on social media.

Perhaps it could be argued that Schweinsteiger’s coverage of Euro 2024 has resulted in more highlights than his time at United.

Or is that harsh?

Germany drew 1-1 with Switzerland on the night and it was enough for the hosts to top their group. Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug scored a late equalise to secure a point.

