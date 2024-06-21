Former Manchester United midfielder banned from driving after crashing into motorcyclist

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has been banned from driving for 12 months after breaking a motorcyclist’s leg in a crash.

The 49-year-old was driving his Range Rover Defender in Burnley when he crashed into a Honda motorbike driven by Adam Fielding.

Fielding, 28, suffered a broken leg among other injuries and had to spend two weeks in hospital.

The motorcyclist has had to have metal rods inserted in his left leg, and lost his job as a result of the crash.

Butt told the court in a statement, as quoted by Sky News: “I am truly sorry about the accident. I never set out to hurt anybody that night. What happened was a total accident. I checked and checked and checked again. If I could go back and chance the events of that journey I would.

“I hope you can put this accident behind you. I could not be more sorry.

“I can only hope you can take this letter for what it is, heartfelt.”

The former United midfielder puts the accident down to a ‘momentary lapse of concentration’.

Butt was ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work. He also has to pay a £140 government surcharge and £85 costs.

