Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal provides update on his battle with prostate cancer

Manchester United’s lack of direction over the last decade has seen them employ five different permanent managers during a turbulent ten-year spell.

Experienced coach Louis van Gaal was one of those who attempted to crack the code which has proved to be a seemingly impossible task since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

However, despite underwhelming finishes in the Premier League, Van Gaal did deliver United’s 12th FA Cup success after beating Crystal Palace in the 2016 final at Wembley.

Unfortunately for Van Gaal, that proved to be his last game in charge of United as he was controversially sacked after the win.

Since then, the Dutch legend has revealed he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer and has been fighting the disease for the last three years.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 72-year-old has provided a positive update on his condition, explaining the medical process and how he is coping, and living with the illness.

“I have been living with the disease for just over three years, with radiation, hormone injections, operations, catheters and urine bags.

“It’s unbelievable, but I can handle it. I have managed it, and I have been able to do it even working during the last World Cup,” he said.

Van Gaal admits that keeping himself busy helps with the process and likened his physical battle to that of being a coach.

“I even think that during the World Cup I managed it even better, because I had a goal.

“And with the cancer process it happens just like with the process of being a coach, you look for a goal. For me it was positive to deal with both things,” he explained.

When asked if the illness has changed his outlook on life, Van Gaal replied, “Not much” and opened up on how his heartbreaking family history, including the death of his first wife, has helped him cope.

“Look, I come from a family in which we are nine brothers. I am the smallest. My father died when I was 11 years old. He died at 53.

“My first wife died when she was 39. And all my brothers died too soon. I’m used to death. That’s why I know that death is a part of life, and you can deal with it,” he said.

The former United boss is currently filming for a documentary titled ‘Always Positive’ alongside the director of the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre, Maria Blasco. The film premieres on Wednesday and will serve to support oncological research.

He is also still involved in football, serving as an advisor for Dutch giants, Ajax.

Everyone connected with United wishes Louis all the best with his ongoing battle against the disease.

