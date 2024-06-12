Former Manchester United chief Richard Arnold lands new job

Former Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold has returned to employment after joining Norton Motorcycles.

The partial takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seen a lot of changes at Old Trafford and we’ll continue to see more over the coming months.

United concluded that Erik ten Hag is the best manager for the job after conducting an end-of-season review this week. The clarity alone is great but this also gives the Dutchman a chance to work with a proper football-focused structure.

In the past, Ten Hag dealt with Arnold as chief executive while John Murtough acted as football director. The fans saw them as a pair of Glazer puppets. They allowed SEG to have an influence on recruitment which is something I suspect Ineos will address.

Anyhow, Arnold ‘stood down’ (as if he had any other choice) from his position at United in November 2023 when the ownership saga reached its conclusion.

The 52-year-old has kept a low profile since his departure but he believes he can be a positive addition to the Norton leadership team.

“I am looking forward to using my experience to assist Norton in maximising the opportunities ahead,” Arnold said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Arnold’s replacement Omar Berrada, formerly of Barcelona and Man City, is set to arrive as chief executive next month.

I wonder why none of Europe’s top clubs were chasing Arnold when he left United… Hah!

