Former Man Utd manager reveals OPINION of Arne Slot following Liverpool appointment

Former Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has offered his opinion on Liverpool's appointment of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Liverpool confirmed the hire of the former Feyenoord boss several weeks ago, with the 45-year-old handed the unenviable task of replacing the legendary Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

The Dutchman is already on Merseyside despite the fact that he is yet to address the media as Liverpool head coach, with supporters eager to hear a first interview with the highly-regarded manager.

Slot guided Feyenoord to an Eredivisie title, KNVB Cup triumph and Europa Conference League final during his spell in Rotterdam and will now bring his high-energy, attacking football to Anfield.

Former Man Utd boss Van Gaal is excited to see how Slot will fare in the Premier League, believing that Liverpool have made a very wise decision by appointing his compatriot.

LOUIS VAN GAAL VOUCHES FOR ARNE SLOT

Speaking during a charity golf tournament in Portugal, Van Gaal was quizzed about whether Liverpool had made a sensible decision by hiring Slot.

"It is a big job, because Klopp has done a fantastic job. It is always more difficult to succeed someone like that, but he is a good trainer," said Van Gaal. "I think Slot at the moment, together with Peter Bosz [manager of PSV Eindhoven], is the best trainer of the Netherlands.

"Slot was feasible, that's what it is. He was available at the time. But I think Liverpool made a very good choice."

Louis van Gaal believes Liverpool have 'made a very good choice' in hiring Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement 🔴pic.twitter.com/w1fl9PIVzt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 8, 2024

Slot has received plenty of plaudits from those in the Netherlands, including Liverpool cult hero Dirk Kuyt, but the jump from the Eredivisie to the Premier League is daunting.

As exemplified by current Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, a strong record in the Netherlands doesn't guarantee success in England's top tier.

How Slot fares in his debut campaign may depend on the transfer business conducted by the Reds over the next few months, with Liverpool expected to make several signings in the summer window.

