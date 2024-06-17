Former Man United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy linked with vacant Burnley managerial role

The managerial merry-go-round is in full swing this summer with a raft of high-profile clubs making changes in the dugout ahead of the new season.

German giants Bayern Munich recently dipped into the English top-flight to prise Vincent Kompany away from Burnley, in what was a surprise appointment after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel.

The Clarets are now on the lookout for a new head coach and a former Manchester United striker has been linked with the post.

As reported by Yahoo sports, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed Ruud van Nistelrooy has “put his name in” the hat to become to the next Burnley boss.

Should the Dutchman get the job, he would take over a side who got relegated from the Premier League but favourites to bounce right back should they keep their current playing squad.

Burnley romped to promotion in the 2022/23 season and kept hold of many of their players for their failed Premier League campaign last year.

Despite a late rally, the team from Turf Moor couldn’t find a way out of the relegation zone, finishing on 24 points after winning just five games.

Van Nistelrooy is in the early stages of his managerial career but did impress during his stint with PSV Eindhoven, winning the Dutch Cup in his solitary season at the club.

The ex-United man boasted a win percentage of almost 65% throughout his spell in Eindhoven and will be looking for something similar at Burnley.

Ruud is fondly remembered in Manchester as one of the finest strikers to ever play for the Old Trafford club.

The lethal striker banged in 150 goals in just 219 appearance for United and can count himself a little unfortunate to leave with just one Premier League trophy.

An infamous falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson ended his five-year spell with the club but the pair have since settled their differences and Ruud will no doubt be calling on the experiences learned under Sir Alex to become a success in his next managerial role.

