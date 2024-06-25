Former Man United star urges Red Devils to ‘save’ Arda Güler from Real Madrid

A former member of the attacking ranks at Premier League giants Manchester United has this week called for the Red Devils to move for Real Madrid sensation Arda Güler.

This comes amid the claim that the Turk needs ‘saving’ from his situation in Spain’s capital.

The subject of Güler’s game-time struggles, of course, proved a headline talking point throughout his debut season in the colours of Real Madrid.

As much came amid widespread frustration with boss Carlo Ancelotti, owing to his reluctance to make use of the 19-year-old’s talents on a consistent basis.

In the end, Güler was afforded a run of fixtures in which to impress over the final weeks of the campaign, an opportunity which he went on to grasp with both hands.

One individual, however, of the opinion that the Turkish international deserves better, comes in the form of Dwight Yorke.

In quotes gathered by The Mirror, and relaid by Diario AS, former Manchester United frontman Yorke began:

“For some years Arda Güler has been talked about as a wonderful boy and he showed that he has this special quality with the wonderful goal he scored for Turkey (against Georgia). He illuminated Europe and now everyone wants to save him from the Real Madrid bench.”

From here, the Trinidadian pointed towards the examples of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne departing big-name clubs early in their respective careers, as examples of why Manchester United and Güler could prove a perfect match:

“Who says joining Manchester United can’t be a similar situation? He needs the opportunity to play two games a week. We should not ignore Arda Güler, who can be a world-class player.”

Conor Laird | GSFN