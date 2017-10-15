Former major league pitcher Daniel Webb dies in ATV accident

Former major league pitcher Daniel Webb died at the age of 28 in an ATV accident during the weekend, WPSD Local 6 reports. Three others suffered injuries, including Webb’s wife, whose injuries were described as “significant.”

Webb pitched parts of four seasons in the majors, all with the White Sox. In 110 innings of relief, he had a 4.50 ERA with a 93/69 K/BB ratio.

Webb was the Blue Jays’ 18th-round selection in the 2009 draft. The Jays sent him to the Sox along with Myles Jaye on January 1, 2012 in exchange for reliever Jason Frasor.

