Former major champ, tour winners in LIV Promotions field

A handful of former PGA Tour winners are listed in the field for the LIV Golf Promotions Event that offer three guaranteed spots in the 2024 league.

Among the most recognizable names in the field are Jason Dufner, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Chappell and Chris Stroud, all of whom have won on the PGA Tour (though not since 2017). Two-time European tour winner Victor Dubuisson, former U.S. Ryder Cupper Jeff Overton and 2017 NCAA individual champion Braden Thornberry also will tee it up in the Dec. 8-10 event in Abu Dhabi.

PGA Tour members still must be granted media releases to compete in the Promotions event, with those releases needing to be filed 45 days in advance or a player could be subject to a fine or suspension. LIV announced the details of the event 48 days out.

A Tour spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding how many releases were granted.

The 72-hole LIV qualifying event will be played over three days with cuts and scoring resets after the first two rounds.

Nearly 60 players will compete in the opening round, with those who finish among the top 20 and ties advancing to the second round. At that point, scores will be reset, and those players will be joined by the players who automatically qualified for the second day of competition – players such as Chase Koepka, Sihwan Kim and Jed Morgan, who competed during the 2023 LIV season but were relegated because of poor performance. For the final day, scores will once again be reset ahead of a 36-hole shootout. The top three finishers will then be drafted onto a team for the 2024 season.

The Promotions event will feature a $1.5 million purse, with $200,000 to the winner.

“LIV Golf Promotions creates an open pathway for players to compete in the LIV Golf League, and the interest shown in the event’s inaugural year reinforces the significance of these new opportunities for the sport,” LIV CEO Greg Norman said in a statement. “There is exceptional talent from all corners of the globe, and LIV Golf is establishing a platform for these current and rising stars of the game to build their careers in new, exciting ways. LIV Golf’s future is bright, and our anticipation grows to see which competitors will be part of this game-changing league in 2024.”

Here is the full field list:

livfield.jpg

livfield2.jpg