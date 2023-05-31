Former MAHS standout, Tennessee DB Cameron Miller transfers to Memphis football

Cameron Miller, a former prep star at Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences, has transferred to Memphis football after spending his freshman season at Tennessee, he announced Tuesday.

Miller has enrolled in classes at Memphis and has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2022.

Miller was a two-way player at MAHS, which closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year. During his senior year, the former three-star recruit had more than 1,400 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns. Defensively, he had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He was a first team All-Metro selection by The Commercial Appeal in 2021.

Miller was an early enrollee at Tennessee as part of the 2022 signing class.

At Memphis, he could fill the void in the secondary with the departure of Quindell Johnson, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams.

