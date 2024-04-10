Former Mahomet-Seymour football coach Frank Dutton passes away

Apr. 10—MAHOMET — Frank Dutton didn't cast a shadow over Tom Shallenberger when Shallenberger succeeded him as Mahomet-Seymour's football coach in 1992.

Dutton wasn't the type to keep the spotlight on himself after 21 years at the helm of the program. He knew Shallenberger, an offensive tackle on the Bulldogs' 1977 state championship team, would handle the job on his own.

"When he decided to retire, he wasn't the kind of guy that was going to check things out," Shallenberger said. "He wanted me to be able to do the things that I wanted to do. I know he was proud of me."

Dutton, a widely respected coach, teacher and community fixture, passed away Monday at the age of 79.

Current Bulldogs football coach Jon Adkins remembers Dutton as being about more than wins and losses. His former players agree.

"He cared about his players," Shallenberger said. "He had certain standards he expected all the players to have and he didn't deviate from that. ... He was just a total class act, and he did things all the right way. There's a lot of sad Bulldogs right now."

Dutton coached the Bulldogs from 1971-1991 and amassed a 128-76 record, including eight playoff appearances and a Class 2A state championship in 1977. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1994.

"I always found him to be very welcoming," Mahomet-Seymour athletic director Matt Hensley said. "He was an important part of the Mahomet community, an important part of the history of Mahomet-Seymour high school football."

Mahomet-Seymour's football field is named in honor of Dutton, who remains the only person to coach a Champaign County school to an IHSA football state championship when the Bulldogs capped their special 1977 season with a 19-0 win against Stockton in the state title game at Hancock Stadium on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. M-S went 12-1 during that state title season, with the 12 victories still a single-season school record.

Dutton visited a M-S football practice before the 2022 season for the first time since his retirement, after Keith Pogue and later Adkins had succeeded Shallenberger as the program's coach.

"He went on telling some stories about some things that happened back in the day and some of his awesome coaching stories," Adkins said. "It was a surreal moment for me to get to shake his hand and just listen. I was like a kid in a candy store, just being in the presence of greatness."

Mahomet-Seymour's 1977 team was the school's first to win a state title in any sport. The Bulldogs now boast 13 state championships in six different sports.

"I think that's kind of what set the standard for competing, not just for football but for all teams," Pogue said.

Led by the likes of Bobby Slade, Rick Sanders and Guy Davis, the 1977 team has earned legendary status among area football fans.

"We're chasing history," Adkins said. "We're trying to live up to what those kids and that team and certainly Frank were able to accomplish. ... We're always going to be looking up to those guys and idolizing them and what they were able to accomplish."

Monticello coach Cully Welter — who played for Dutton as part of Mahomet-Seymour's class of 1987 — had plenty of access to the champions thanks to his friendship with Dutton's son, Doug.

"I spent a lot of time with (Frank) even before he was my coach," Welter said. "He was Mahomet football to me and I was fortunate to visit with him last fall. I was sad to see him go because of what he has meant to the community and to me individually."

Dutton mentored Welter, who captured three state championships at Aledo and one at Monticello, where he's coached since 2009.

"He definitely was someone who I looked up to," Welter said. "He was very prepared as a coach, which stood out right away. Relationships, that's what coaching is all about and for me, as much as I enjoyed being a player for him, it was even more rewarding that he followed me as a coach, as well, and checked in with me periodically."

Dutton started the tradition of giving a 'Bulldog Award' to a player who best embodies the spirit of competition. Bulldog Awards are now given out by each of Mahomet-Seymour's teams.

"I used to make a point every year, and I do in track, of saying that Frank Dutton is the one that started this award," said Pogue, who coached the Bulldogs' football team from 2008-18 and is currently the M-S boys' track and field coach. "Every time that award is given out, I think it's a tribute to Frank and what he did in defining what it means to be a Bulldog."

Dutton's dedication to the details will be remembered when the Bulldogs return to the field that bears his name in the fall.

"He was a great man for the community and the school district as a whole," Adkins said. "He certainly made his players into better husbands and fathers and go on to be successful people, as well."