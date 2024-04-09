Former Mahomet-Seymour football coach Frank Dutton passes away

Apr. 8—MAHOMET — Former Mahomet-Seymour football coach Frank Dutton has passed away, the school announced Monday afternoon on social media.

Dutton coached the Bulldogs from 1971-1991 and amassed a 128-76 record, including eight playoff appearances and a Class 2A state championship in 1977. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1994.

"I always found him to be very welcoming," Mahomet-Seymour athletic director Matt Hensley said. "He was an important part of the Mahomet community, an important part of the history of Mahomet-Seymour high school football."

Mahomet-Seymour's football field is named in honor of Dutton, who remains the only person to coach a Champaign County school to an IHSA football championship.

"I think anybody that knows him will tell you he was more than the wins and losses," current Mahomet-Seymour coach Jon Adkins said.

"He was a great man for the community and the school district as a whole. He certainly made his players into better husbands and fathers and go on to be successful people as well."