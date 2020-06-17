Former Madden cover athletes congratulate Lamar Jackson on becoming the face of Madden 21

The NFL's best continue to show their support and welcome Lamar Jackson to the Madden family.

In a video released by the league's Instagram Tuesday night, a handful of past Madden cover athletes sang their praises of Jackson and the new covers, which were released this week:

Eddie George, Michael Vick, Barry Sanders, Terrell Owens and last year's cover athlete, Patrick Mahomes, all appeared in the video to congratulate the Ravens' quarterback.

"Another milestone: the cover of Madden," Vick said in the video. "It don't get no better than that. You're now joining an elite list of guys to be on the front cover. High expectations, and I know you'll be ready for it.

After an MVP season of video game-like highlights, Jackson now gets to live out his childhood dream of representing a game he grew up loving.

"Imma use you on the games. I know you're gonna be a 99, my man," George said.

