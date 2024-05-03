Former Macon TV anchor to join nation’s first all-Black sports radio station

A former Macon sports anchor is leaving Middle Georgia to work at the nation’s first all-Black sports radio station launching in Detroit.

Montezz Allen, a broadcaster for 41NBC from 2019 to 2021, makes his first appearance on the new station May 16.

According to Barrett Media and The Detroit News, Allen is the first on-air hire for Sports Rap Radio, a new format on WXYT 1270-AM featuring a lineup of all-Black hosts. This will be Allen’s first full-time radio show, the reports indicate.

“We’re excited to bring one of Detroit’s very own home to talk sports,” said Rob Parker, co-owner and vice president of programming for Sports Rap Radio. “Tez has a great voice, passion and has much to say about his hometown teams. Detroiters will connect with him. He’s what this station will be about.”

Parker and a group which includes former NBA player B.J. Armstrong hope to build a network of sports talk radio stations in major Black markets.

According to the Detroit Free Press, “Lindsey Hunter, the former Detroit Pistons guard who was a member of the 2004 NBA championship team, will co-host with Allen, a Detroit native ... their show, ‘The Pitbulls,’ will air from 3-7 p.m. weekdays.”

Reached by The Telegraph on Thursday, Allen said: “I think it’s a blessing. No, I know it’s a blessing. I just give all credit to God. I think it is going to be huge.”