Former LSU WR DJ Chark opens up about anxiety and depression

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. discussed his personal experiences with both anxiety and depression.

In the video below published by NFL’s official Twitter account, Chark told his story:

.@Jaguars receiver @DJChark82 reveals his struggles with anxiety and depression, and explains the crucial ways he’s managed to cope with the pain. For more information or to seek help, visit https://t.co/NLwmIMDBdD. #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/9xn6EMQolL — NFL (@NFL) May 21, 2021

The 24-year-old wide receiver said that he was first diagnosed with anxiety and depression during his time at LSU, which resulted in him getting prescribed anti-anxiety medication.

Chark said that taking the medication on a daily basis as well as going to therapy helped him “gain more control over my actions and my life.”

He also added that spending time with his his wife and dogs has helped him stay mentally healthy and happy.

Chark is preparing to enter his fourth NFL season after getting selected by the Jags in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

In 2019, his second season in the NFL, Chark broke out in a major way by recording 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and 8 touchdowns helping him earn his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Last season, Chark finished with 53 catches for 706 yards and 5 touchdowns in 13 games. He accomplished all of that for a Jaguars team that threw out three different starting quarterbacks throughout the season.

This coming season could be a big year for Chark, as he’ll have the first overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball.

DJ Chark is a player you love to root for, regardless of which team you’re a fan of.