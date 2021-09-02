Former LSU WR DJ Chark will be ready for the season opener

For the first time since the Jacksonville Jaguars matchup in late December against the Chicago Bears, DJ Chark is expected to play in a game. That game he caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. The Jags lost that game 41-17.

In an AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans, Chark says he will be ready to go. He has missed all of the preseason action following surgery to repair a hairline fracture in his finger.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Chark replied when asked if he’d be ready. “Yeah, I’m gonna be there.”

In his career with the Jags, the former LSU Tiger has tallied 140 receptions for 1,888 yards and 13 touchdowns in 39 career games. This year he will be catching passes from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence.

It might take some time for them to get on the same page since Chark hasn’t received any playing time with his quarterback. Practice can help this but it is just a different level when it comes to game action.

#Jaguars WR DJ Chark says he'll be ready for Week 1( as expected). He added that yesterday's practice was his first time on the field "breaking the huddle." He also did the same today and believes he has a long way to go, but will be ready to take on HOU. — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) September 2, 2021

“Early on, I came out dressed for the day, be running on the side. Yesterday we had practice, it was my first time actually in, breaking the huddle. Today the same and just moving forward doing that, running on the side is different from breaking the huddle.”

Story continues

Chark is looking for a bounceback season in 2021 after recording just 706 receiving yards after posting the 1,000-yard campaign in 2019. That season Chark caught 61.9% of his targets, last season it dipped to 57%. The Jags and Texans kick off NFL action on Sept. 12 at noon CST.

List