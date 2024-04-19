Former LSU women’s basketball star reveals new nickname honoring new Chicago team

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese has a new nickname. The former Bayou Barbie will now be known as Chi Barbie (pronounced shy). She made the announcement on TikTok on Thursday, April 18.

In the TikTok, Reese said, “He y’all, so it’s the Chi Barbie here, I want y’all to know that I’m still going to be the Bayou Barbie but like, I’m going to Chicago now, so, they basically already been inheriting me into Chicago. Like, so many people done reached out to me, the love from Chicago is running deep and going crazy. So I’m the Chi Barbie, I’m the Baltimore Barbie and I am always gonna be the Bayou Barbie. So y’all get to Chicago soon.”

The former LSU women’s basketball star was selected by the Chicago Sky as No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft.

Reese just finished two seasons at LSU, where she helped lead the Tigers to a national championship and Elite Eight appearance.

