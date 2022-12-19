Former LSU wide receiver announces transfer destination

Former LSU reciever Jack Bech has found a new home. He’s headed to Fort Worth, Texas, to play for the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Horned Frogs have made a splash in the transfer portal as they have recently received a commitment from former Alabama receiver JoJo Earle. Bech spent two seasons on the Bayou and played in 25 games, making 11 starts and finishing his Tiger career with 59 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns.

His best game this season was against New Mexico where he had six receptions for 43 yards. Bech is sure to get a lot of looks in a high-profile TCU offense that likes to spread the ball all over the field.

LSU will look to add some receivers in the signing class or try to sign a bunch of guys from the transfer portal.

I guess that purple didn’t want to leave me just yet 🙏🏽 Time to Rock✈️ pic.twitter.com/35NjBFEIn7 — Jack Bech (@jackbech7) December 19, 2022

