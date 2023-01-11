Former LSU two-way player announces transfer destination

Derrick Davis Jr., a sophomore former defensive back and running back for the LSU Tigers, announced his transfer destination. Davis has decided to go back home to Pittsburgh and play for the Pitt Panthers in the ACC.

Davis was ranked as a top-five safety in the country for the class of 2021. He chose LSU over Penn State, Alabama and Pittsburgh. Davis played in 17 games in two seasons at LSU and made six tackles.

Davis played running back during the bowl game against Purdue and had a big touchdown run in the fourth quarter to extend the Tigers’ lead. The Panthers finished last season 9-4 with a win over UCLA in the Sun Bowl.

Brian Kelly may look to the transfer portal to try and fill the spot left by Davis on the roster.

