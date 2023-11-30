How former LSU transfers fared around the country in 2023

LSU’s been heavily involved in the transfer portal the last few years, with several players coming and going.

The coaching change in 2021 led to a exodus of quite a few players and LSU lost another chunk in the portal last year.

Some became stars at their new stop, such as cornerback Dwight McGlothern, who excelled at Arkansas. On the other hand, some guys are still waiting for their chance, despite hoping their new destination would offer that new opportunity.

As the portal cycle gets underway again this year, let’s check on a few of the players who exited LSU in recent years.

Dwight McGlothern - Arkansas

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

For a second straight year, Dwight McGlothern was one of the best defenders in the SEC.

He played well in his return to Baton Rouge, coming up with a rare interception of Jayden Daniels.

WELCOME BACK TO BATON ROUGE DWIGHT MCGLOTHERN pic.twitter.com/gKAcc7WOl4 — Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) September 23, 2023

On the year, McGlothern was the best-graded corner in the SEC, according to PFF.

This is arguably LSU’s biggest portal loss over the last few years. LSU’s struggled to pull together a secondary room while McGlothern flourished at a division rival.

Joe Evans - UTSA

Joe Evans signed with LSU in 2019 but in the midst of the coaching transition.

Evans played a good bit at LSU, seeing 408 defensive snaps in between 2020 and 2021. But at UTSA, Evans became one of the top interior defenders in the Group of Five.

Evans was named third-team All-AAC, but that understates how well he played. Evans ranked third among FBS DTs in PFF run defense grade and 11th among G5 DTs in overall grade.

Evans registered two sacks to go along with 11 stops this fall.

Corey Kiner - Cincinatti

The Enquirer

Kiner is another player LSU lost after the departure of Ed Orgeron. He transferred back to his home state of Ohio to play for Cincinnati.

After dealing with an injury in 2022, Kiner broke out in 2023, rushing for over 1,000 yards and averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Kiner was the central figure of the UC offense with the passing game struggling.

Cincinnati’s first year in the Big 12 was a rough one, but Kiner was a bright spot.

Jack Bech - TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bech left a crowded receiver room at LSU following the 2022 season to try his hand at TCU.

Rotating in at slot receiver, Bech saw time here and there for the Horned Frogs. He caught 12 passes on 19 targets for 146 yards in 2023.

TCU spent much of this year figuring itself out after a run to the national title game in 2022.

Sonny Dykes squad struggled to replicate the offensive fireworks from a year ago, but Bech is likely to return next year, where he’ll get another chance to earn more time as TCU looks to emerge in a new look Big 12.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his first year in Morgantown, Kole Taylor took the starting tight end spot for Neal Brown’s Mountaineers.

Taylor posted the most productive year of his career, by a wide margin too.

His 408 receiving yards are already a career-high with a bowl game to go. Taylor caught four touchdowns after catching just one his entire career at LSU.

Taylor posted the third-best receiving grade among Big 12 tight ends, per PFF, and is coming off a career game-high, with 64 yards in week 13.

LSU’s offense didn’t miss anything in 2023, but LSU could have used some more tight end depth. Mason Taylor dealt with an ankle injury early in the year, leaving three true freshmen to carry the load. Had Kole Taylor stuck around, LSU would have had another veteran to rely on.

But he’s in a better position at WVU now and has another year of eligibility.

Cam Wire - Tulane

#Tulane first-team All-AAC selections by league's coaches: OT Cam Wire

C Sincere Haynesworth

QB Michael Pratt

RB Makhi Hughes

DL Darius Hodges

DL Patrick Jenkins

CB Jarius Monroe — Guerry Smith (@Guersmith) November 29, 2023

With Will Campbell and Emery Jones locking up LSU’s tackle spots for the foreseeable future, Cam Wire entered the portal last year, not going far and ending up at Tulane.

Wire spent four years at LSU, rotating in and out of the lineup.

With the Green Wave, Wire became one of the top pass blockers in the AAC, leading all AAC tackles in pass-blocking efficiency while allowing just one sack.

LSU was set at OL this year, so the loss of Wire didn’t hurt, but the veteran has made a nice case for an NFL team to give him a look. At 6-foot-6, he’s got the size.

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

After seeing limited time at LSU his first two years, former four-star Zavier Carter landed out west with the UNLV Rebels.

Under first-year head coach Barry Odom, UNLV is in the midst of a breakout season and set to compete for a Mountain West title this weekend.

Carter had a breakout year of his own. He was a rotational piece, but Carter’s pass rush win rate of 23.3% was nearly five points better than any other MWC edge rusher.

In less than 100 snaps, he registered 21 pressures and three sacks.

It’s hard to tell if Carter would have produced at a similar level in the SEC, but LSU could have used some more talent off the edge this fall.

Pig Cage - UTSA

Pig Cage

LSU/UTSA, Safety 2021-2022/ 2022-2024 pic.twitter.com/ei4qHjAlpR — Random College Athletes (@RandomAthletess) July 21, 2022

In his second year with UTSA, Cage began the year rotating in on defense, seeing some decent time at safety and Nickelback. He played 94 snaps in the Roadrunners’ first four games, but his season ended after week four with an injury.

Cage began his career at Nicholls before spending 2021 at LSU. He can return to UTSA next year.

Josh White - Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

White reunited with Dave Aranda at Baylor in 2022. He didn’t play much last year, but saw increased time in 2023.

He played 111 snaps, which included making a start against Texas Tech. He posted 11 tackles and four pressures on the year.

It was a rough year for the Baylor defense and the program as a whole, but Aranda is holding on to his job for now.

Alex Adams - Akron

Adams was one of the top receivers in the MAC in 2022 with 855 yards and nine touchdowns.

That led to Adams beginning the year on the Maxwell Award watch list as Joe Moorhead looked to build on some of his first-year offensive success.

However, things didn’t pan out for the Zips in 2023. Four weeks into the year, Adams was second in the MAC in receptions.

But Adams dealt with an injury the rest of the year, playing in just three more games and totaling three catches.

Max Johnson - Texas A&M

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In his second year with Texas A&M, Johnson lost the QB competition to Conner Weigman.

But after an injury sidelined Weigman, Johnson was back out there.

He made five starts the rest of the way. He didn’t set the world on fire, but he was serviceable.

Johnson was efficient against Arkansas and threw for over 330 yards against Ole Miss with the Aggies nearly upsetting the Rebels.

But on the year, Johnson completed just 61.1% of his passes for 7.5 yards per pass.

He’s now in the transfer portal again with Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino out at Texas A&M.

Landon Jackson - Arkansas

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson joined Arkansas around the same time McGlothern did after 2021.

In his second year with the Razorbacks, under new defensive coordinator Travis Williams, Jackson was one of the more effective defensive ends in the SEC.

He’s fifth among SEC edge defenders in sacks and 10th in overall grade, according to PFF.

Again, this was the type of performance LSU could have used on its defense in 2023.

Koy Moore - Auburn

The Montgomery Advertiser

After a career high in yards last year, Moore didn’t have the same level of production this year, posting a career low 24 yards.

The fourth-year receiver caught just one pass in conference play, coming against Ole Miss in week eight.

Moore still saw time on special teams, serving as the Tigers’ punt returner.

Marcus Dumervil - Maryland

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dumervil left LSU following 2022, transferring to Maryland.

He didn’t get much time this fall, playing just 23 snaps. The majority of which came in relief against FCS opponent Townson.

Dumervil can return next year.

Jaelyn Davis-Robinson - SMU

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After one year at LSU, Jaelyn Davis-Robinson tried his hand at SMU.

The Mustangs defense was among the best in the G5 this fall and Davis-Robinson saw significant time in the secondary.

He played 272 defensive snaps, allowing just eight catches and leading the AAC in passer rating when targeted.

The corner is just a sophomore and has a chance to be one of the premier defenders in the G5 next year. That stings considering LSU’s attrition issues in its secondary.

Derrick Davis - Pitt

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: LSU transfer ATH Derrick Davis Jr. has committed to Pitt‼️ pic.twitter.com/K0LgH3qG7R — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) January 10, 2023

Derrick Davis transferred back to his home state of Pennsylvania, committing to Pat Narduzzi and Pitt.

After beginning his LSU career as a safety, Davis made the switch to running back and continued that at his new home.

But he saw just two carries this year, both coming in the opener against Wofford.

Damarius McGhee - Kansas

🚨BREAKING🚨 Former LSU cornerback Damarius McGhee has committed to Kansas. More: https://t.co/tIDUqmaEnc pic.twitter.com/gJCM7pkUAW — On3 (@On3sports) January 15, 2023

Now at Kansas, McGhee hasn’t seen the field much since leaving LSU.

He played five special teams snaps for the Jayhawks in Week 1, but that was it in 2023.

Cole Smith - Mississippi State

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Smith spent one year at LSU, way back in 2018.

To put things in perspective, Smith signed with LSU before Joe Burrow and was teammates with Devin White and Greedy Williams.

He transferred to Mississippi State, where he made a nice career for himself. He took over the starting center spot and held it for four years, playing over 2,850 snaps in his career.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire