Former LSU tight end Foster Moreau agrees to deal with Saints, expected to play in 2023 after cancer diagnosis

Foster Moreau’s football life paused earlier this year after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Following positive news regarding his health, Moreau has now found a home in free agency. The former LSU tight end is headed back to Louisiana on a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

A visit with the Saints in March led to Moreau’s original diagnosis. New Orleans’ interest was no secret.

According to Nick Underhill, Moreau is not expected to have any limitations.

Moreau appeared in 30 games for LSU from 2015-18. He was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and spent the first four years of his career with the Raiders, where he was a steady contributor.

At LSU, he was well-respected and wore the coveted No. 18, given annually each year to a player who best represents the program.

Moreau’s recovery is great news after he originally didn’t know if he’d play this year. His return home only makes this story better.

