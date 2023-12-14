Former LSU tight end commits to Tigers’ bowl opponent Wisconsin

LSU faces the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day, and there will be some added bad blood between the two teams in that game.

On Thursday, former LSU tight end Jackson McGohan announced his commitment to Wisconsin. McGohan is a former three-star recruit in the 2023 class from Miamisburg, Ohio, and he entered the transfer portal following his true freshman season.

He’ll now be heading back up to the midwest, and LSU will soon get a sneak peek at the air raid offense he’ll be running next year when it takes on the Badgers in Tampa next month.

McGohan appeared in eight games for the Tigers in 2023 as a true freshman, but most of that action came on special teams and he didn’t record a catch.

