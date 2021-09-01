Former LSU Tigers who made the initial 53-man rosters in the NFL

On Tuesday team in the NFL had to cut down their rosters for the initial 53-man roster before any moves to the injured reserve or practice squads could be made. There were plenty of former LSU Tigers who made the squad.

The NFL season will get kicked of on Thursday, Sept. 9 when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers on opening night. Five former LSU players will be on the field. Devin White, Kevin Minter, and Leonard Fournette will represent Tampa Bay. La’el Collins and Jabril Cox will represent Dallas.

A look through each team’s roster for the list of LSU players on the initial 53-man roster.

Arizona Cardinals

Rashard Lawrence, Defensive Tackle (LSU 2016-19)

Michael Chow/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage, Wide Receiver (LSU 2014-17)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Jones, Linebacker (LSU 2012-15)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen, Linebacker (LSU 2017-19)

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

Tre'Davious White, Cornerback (LSU 2013-16)

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Carolina Panthers

Donte Jackson, Cornerback (LSU 2015-17)

Donte Jackson Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Terrace Marshall Jr, Wide Receivers (LSU 2018-20)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Benglas

Joe Burrow, Quarterback (LSU 2018-19)

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver (LSU 2018-20)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Shelvin, Defensive Tackle (LSU 2018-20)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver (LSU 2011-13)

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Delpit, Safety (LSU 2017-19)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver (LSU 2011-13)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Phillips, Linebacker (LSU 2017-19)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Greedy Williams, Cornerback (LSU 2016-18)

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dallas Cowboys

La'el Collins, Offensive Tackle (LSU 2011-14)

La'el Collins Cowboys

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Jabril Cox, Linebacker (LSU 2020)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Denver Broncos

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Center (LSU 2016-19)

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Kary Vincent Jr, Cornerback (LSU 2017-20)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Detroit Lions

Michael Brockers, Defensive End (LSU 2009-11)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jacksonville Jaguars

K'Lavon Chaisson, Linebacker (LSU 2017-19)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

DJ Chark, Wide Receiver (LSU 2014-17)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back (LSU 2017-19)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety (LSU 2010-11)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Darrel Williams, Running Back (LSU 2014-17)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle (LSU 2002-05)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders

Foster Moreau, Tight End (LSU 2015-18)

Foster Moreau Raiders LSU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

Blake Ferguson, Long Snapper (LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Riley, Linebacker (LSU 2013-16)

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Minnesota Vikings

Danielle Hunter, Edge (LSU 2012-14)

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver (LSU 2017-19)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Peterson, Cornerback (LSU 2008-10)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle (LSU 2014-16)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Mills, Safety (LSU 2012-15)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints

Kwon Alexander, Linebacker (LSU 2012-14)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Will Clapp, Center (LSU 2014-17)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trai Turner, Offensive Guard (LSU 2011-13)

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Seattle Seahawks

Jamal Adams, Safety (LSU 2014-16)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Lewis, Offensive Guard (LSU 2018-19)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Pocic, Center (LSU 2013-16)

Ethan Pocic Seahawks

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Al Woods, Defensive End (LSU 2006-09)

Al Woods LSU

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers

Arden Key, Linebacker (LSU 2015-17)

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette, Running Back (LSU 2014-16)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Minter, Linebacker (LSU 2009-12)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Devin White, Linebacker (LSU 2016-18)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans

Kristian Fulton, Cornerback (LSU 2016-19)

Image: The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports

Racey McMath*, Wide Receiver (LSU 2018-20)

*on COVID-19 Reserve

Washington Football Team

Saahdiq Charles, Offensive Tackle (LSU 2017-19)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

