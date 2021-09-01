Former LSU Tigers who made the initial 53-man rosters in the NFL
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Tuesday team in the NFL had to cut down their rosters for the initial 53-man roster before any moves to the injured reserve or practice squads could be made. There were plenty of former LSU Tigers who made the squad.
The NFL season will get kicked of on Thursday, Sept. 9 when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers on opening night. Five former LSU players will be on the field. Devin White, Kevin Minter, and Leonard Fournette will represent Tampa Bay. La’el Collins and Jabril Cox will represent Dallas.
Related
With NFL cutting down rosters, several former LSU Tigers were released
A look through each team’s roster for the list of LSU players on the initial 53-man roster.
Arizona Cardinals
Rashard Lawrence, Defensive Tackle (LSU 2016-19)
Michael Chow/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Atlanta Falcons
Russell Gage, Wide Receiver (LSU 2014-17)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Deion Jones, Linebacker (LSU 2012-15)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen, Linebacker (LSU 2017-19)
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills
Tre'Davious White, Cornerback (LSU 2013-16)
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Carolina Panthers
Donte Jackson, Cornerback (LSU 2015-17)
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Terrace Marshall Jr, Wide Receivers (LSU 2018-20)
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Benglas
Joe Burrow, Quarterback (LSU 2018-19)
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver (LSU 2018-20)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Shelvin, Defensive Tackle (LSU 2018-20)
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver (LSU 2011-13)
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Grant Delpit, Safety (LSU 2017-19)
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver (LSU 2011-13)
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Jacob Phillips, Linebacker (LSU 2017-19)
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Greedy Williams, Cornerback (LSU 2016-18)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Dallas Cowboys
La'el Collins, Offensive Tackle (LSU 2011-14)
Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports
Jabril Cox, Linebacker (LSU 2020)
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Denver Broncos
Lloyd Cushenberry III, Center (LSU 2016-19)
(AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Kary Vincent Jr, Cornerback (LSU 2017-20)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Detroit Lions
Michael Brockers, Defensive End (LSU 2009-11)
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Jacksonville Jaguars
K'Lavon Chaisson, Linebacker (LSU 2017-19)
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
DJ Chark, Wide Receiver (LSU 2014-17)
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back (LSU 2017-19)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrann Mathieu, Safety (LSU 2010-11)
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Darrel Williams, Running Back (LSU 2014-17)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams
Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle (LSU 2002-05)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders
Foster Moreau, Tight End (LSU 2015-18)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins
Blake Ferguson, Long Snapper (LSU
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Riley, Linebacker (LSU 2013-16)
(AP Photo/David Banks)
Minnesota Vikings
Danielle Hunter, Edge (LSU 2012-14)
(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver (LSU 2017-19)
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Peterson, Cornerback (LSU 2008-10)
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots
Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle (LSU 2014-16)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Mills, Safety (LSU 2012-15)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints
Kwon Alexander, Linebacker (LSU 2012-14)
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Will Clapp, Center (LSU 2014-17)
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trai Turner, Offensive Guard (LSU 2011-13)
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams, Safety (LSU 2014-16)
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Damien Lewis, Offensive Guard (LSU 2018-19)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Ethan Pocic, Center (LSU 2013-16)
Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Al Woods, Defensive End (LSU 2006-09)
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Arden Key, Linebacker (LSU 2015-17)
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette, Running Back (LSU 2014-16)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Minter, Linebacker (LSU 2009-12)
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Devin White, Linebacker (LSU 2016-18)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans
Kristian Fulton, Cornerback (LSU 2016-19)
Image: The Tennessean/USA TODAY Sports
Racey McMath*, Wide Receiver (LSU 2018-20)
*on COVID-19 Reserve
Washington Football Team
Saahdiq Charles, Offensive Tackle (LSU 2017-19)
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
1
1