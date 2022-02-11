Former LSU Tiger wins the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award

Andrew Whitworth, former LSU offensive tackle from 2002-2005, has won the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Man, where do I start? Whitworth, a 6’7 335 pound MOUNTAIN of a man, was born in West Monroe, Louisiana. He played high school ball at West Monroe high school, home of the Rebels. He was widely regarded as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen and he led the team to the 5A State title in 1997, 1998, and 2000.

He decided to stay home for college and play three hours south of his hometown, West Monroe, in Baton Rouge. He then proceeded to cement his legacy as one of the best in LSU history.

He set an LSU record by playing and starting in 52 games during his career, never missed a game or practice due to injury during his career, and missed only one practice during his career, and that was to attend graduation ceremonies in December of 2005. The 52 career starts rank as the second-highest total in NCAA history.

In 2006, Whitworth was the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Over his 16 year NFL career, Whitworth has been selected to play in four Pro Bowls (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017), was selected First-Team All-Pro twice (2015, 2017), and has started 235 career games.

This will be his second attempt at getting a Super Bowl ring, his first was Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots. This time things have come full circle, as he plays against the team that drafted him in 2006.